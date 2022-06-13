Flooding in Western Cape as cold front brings heavy rain

Cape Town’s disaster risk management centre (DRMC) was on high alert on Monday as a cold front brought heavy rainfall across the city.

“Continuous rain and scattered-to-widespread rain showers are expected to persist from Monday into Wednesday. Flooding is expected over southwestern parts of the Western Cape,” the SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned on Monday.

The cold front made landfall overnight, accompanied by strong winds and rough seas.

Stellenbosch municipality reported localised flooding on the R44 near the Mooiberge Farmstall between Stellenbosch and Somerset West.

“Emergency teams have been dispatched. Please switch on your headlights, maintain a safe following distance and drive carefully,” the municipality said in an update.

Chapman’s Peak Drive was closed due to rockfalls.

DRMC spokesperson Charlotte Powell said at about 3.30pm on Monday that there had been no major incidents reported since the cold front made landfall.