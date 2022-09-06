×

National

Cabinet considers relief package to ease cost of living crisis

Mondli Gungubele says lekgotla will consider relief measures to cushion consumers and businesses

06 September 2022 - 05:10 Thando Maeko

Cabinet began a debate about introducing an economic relief package at its two-day biannual planning meeting on Monday to shield restless South Africans from the worst cost of living crisis in more than a decade.

“Lekgotla is going to come out with a package with regards to how we improve the situation,” said Mondli Gungubele, minister in the presidency. “I have no doubt that there will be something about those issues but I cannot give you [specifics].”..

