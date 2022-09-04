×

National

Wheel in motion to lift 100MW private generation cap

Mineral resources & energy minister has published the licensing exemption and regulation notice for public comment

04 September 2022 - 19:54 Denene Erasmus

To set in motion some of the interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July to address SA’s energy crisis, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe last week gazetted the Licensing Exemption and Regulation Notice for public comment.

The notice outlines a set of self-generation activities that are exempt from licensing. It also deals with those which, besides being exempt from licensing, must be registered with the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) and comply with its rules.  ..

