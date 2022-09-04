Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Premier’s tenure has come to an end more as a result of conference outcomes than a need to improve the lives of citizens
Some patients told to wait four-and-a-half years for operations as the number waiting for procedures jumps from 7,288 to 11,194
ANC’s processes will contribute to deciding on the top contenders for its prominent leadership roles before the elective conference in December
Companies are being forced to recondition existing pumps to meet high demand in oilfields
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The measure is aimed at avoiding technical defaults at some companies as soon as Monday
With the utility back in the starting team at flyhalf the team played with more variety and even audaciousness than before
Operation Dudula and EFF supporters clash, Tete Dijana storms to victory in the Comrades Marathon, Angola’s former president is buried in Luanda, Pakistan battles ‘epochal ’ rains and flooding, and ...
To set in motion some of the interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July to address SA’s energy crisis, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe last week gazetted the Licensing Exemption and Regulation Notice for public comment.
The notice outlines a set of self-generation activities that are exempt from licensing. It also deals with those which, besides being exempt from licensing, must be registered with the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) and comply with its rules. ..
Wheel in motion to lift 100MW private generation cap
Mineral resources & energy minister has published the licensing exemption and regulation notice for public comment
