×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Intelligence committee to probe Zizi Kodwa’s alleged role in robbery at Ramaphosa’s farm

It is alleged Kodwa knew about the robbery but kept it secret ‘rather than reporting it to appropriate authorities’

11 August 2022 - 11:46 Kgothatso Madisa
Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Sunday Times/Masi Losi
Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Sunday Times/Masi Losi

Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI) is due to probe the alleged role of deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa in the Phala Phala farm robbery.

The committee will also investigate allegations that secret crime intelligence funds were used to covertly investigate the robbery that took place at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in February 2020.

This is contained in a letter by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to  JSCI chair Jerome Maake last Friday. The JSCI is constitutionally mandated to conduct oversight on the affairs and conduct of the country’s intelligence structures.

The allegation against Kodwa is that he knew about the robbery but kept it secret “rather than reporting it to appropriate authorities”.

“It has also been alleged that Kodwa accompanied Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, the head of the Presidential Protection Unit during secret interactions between the SA and Namibian authorities,” Mapisa-Nqakula writes.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser alleged in June that at least $4m (about R65m) was stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

He further alleged that Ramaphosa failed to report the robbery and instead unleashed Rhoode to investigate and cover it up by, among others, interrogating and paying off the alleged robbers. 

The allegations threaten Ramaphosa’s bid to secure a second term as ANC president when the party holds its conference in December.

Should these allegations be true, Mapisa-Nqakula said, they would “constitute a flagrant abuse of our taxpayers’ money”.

It was reported at the weekend that it took Ramaphosa almost a month to inform Rhoode, his head of security, that money had been stolen during the robbery.

In a statement to the public protector, Rhoode said that although Ramaphosa informed him of the robbery a day after it happened, he only disclosed to him a month later that money had been stolen.

TimesLIVE

Cyril Ramaphosa accounts to ANC integrity body over Phala Phala

The president appeared before the integrity commission on Tuesday, NEC member Zizi Kodwa says
National
1 week ago

Cyril Ramaphosa will not publicly answer questions about farm scandal

But the president says he is not above the law and will subject himself to criminal investigations
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Another member of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal cabinet ...
National
2.
SA reports first death triggered by J&J Covid-19 ...
National / Health
3.
Army put on standby as violent protests escalate
National
4.
Transnet looks to private sector to help build ...
National
5.
Amazon appeal set for January with building to ...
National

Related Articles

LETTER: ANC has got SA in an unemployment mess

Opinion / Letters

ANC flip flops on cooling-off period for independent candidates

Politics

LETTER: Post-1994 policies have worsened SA’s economic woes

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.