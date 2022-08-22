×

National

President’s SAA flight to DRC was best quote at about R1.6m, as Inkwazi could not fly

Inkwazi, the presidential jet, would have cost about R800,000 for the eight flying hours to DRC and back

22 August 2022 - 10:30 Staff Writer
The SAA jet with President Cyril Ramaphosa arriving in Kinshasa. Picture: FACEBOOK/PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC OF SA/SCREENSHOT
The SAA jet with President Cyril Ramaphosa arriving in Kinshasa. Picture: FACEBOOK/PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC OF SA/SCREENSHOT

SAA was one of several bidders from which the air force sourced quotes for President Cyril Ramaphosa's flights to the Southern African Development Community (Sadc)  summit in Kinshasa last week, the defence department SAYS.

The Sunday Times reported that the president flew on an SAA A340 passenger jet because none of the air force VIP fleet was serviceable. Inkwazi, the presidential Boeing business jet, would have cost about R800,000 for the eight flying hours to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and back, said the report.

In response, the department of defence confirmed Inkwazi and other executive aircraft “are currently out of commission”.

As limited regular commercial flights were available from Kinshasa, the SA Air Force — which is responsible for official flights undertaken by a president — sourced quotes from potential service providers. The cost was far less than reported, the department said.

“The national carrier, SAA, was one of several bidders from whom the air force sourced quotes. SAA filed the lowest quote at under R1.6m.

“Two quotes for significantly smaller aircraft came close to R1.9m each.”

The flight to Kinshasa carried 14 passengers and the return flight 55, excluding SA Air Force crew members, said the department.

TimesLIVE

Eswatini at odds with Ramaphosa over Sadc fact-finding mission

Spokesperson rubbishes what activists considered a breakthrough in moving towards a multiparty democracy
National
17 hours ago

Ramaphosa charters SAA plane as VIP fleet grounded

Kinshasa summit trip costs country millions thanks to unpaid fees, non-approved modifications on presidential jets
National
2 days ago

PAUL MASHATILE: Recovery may be slow and imperceptible but it is under way

There are green shoots for our economy that could lead to sustained and shared growth
Opinion
16 hours ago
