Opec chief says blame policymakers, lawmakers for oil price rises
The BoE has spooked everyone by forecasting a peak in the rate above 13% this northern hemisphere autumn
Kinshasa summit trip costs country millions thanks to unpaid fees, non-approved modifications on presidential jets
The finance minister says the allegations are ‘fashioned to achieve narrow and selfish political ends’
Standard Bank unit forecasts its mortgage business in Kenya to surge as the economy recovers from the pandemic and the end of presidential elections brings political stability
Spending allocations to increase to R812bn for the next three years, says finance minister
Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat
England captain leads fight back but Jansen and Maharaj put on 72 for seventh wicket to put SA in control
The luxury champagne lounge and cocktail bar is serving up a decadent high tea
President Cyril Ramaphosa and at least 11 passengers travelled at huge cost on an SAA A340 jet to the Southern African Development Community summit in Kinshasa this week because none of the air force VIP fleet is serviceable.
This is partly because the air force has run behind in paying its subscription fees to the Jeppesen flight database, which effectively renders its aircraft not airworthy...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ramaphosa charters SAA plane as VIP fleet grounded
Kinshasa summit trip costs country millions thanks to unpaid fees, non-approved modifications on presidential jets
President Cyril Ramaphosa and at least 11 passengers travelled at huge cost on an SAA A340 jet to the Southern African Development Community summit in Kinshasa this week because none of the air force VIP fleet is serviceable.
This is partly because the air force has run behind in paying its subscription fees to the Jeppesen flight database, which effectively renders its aircraft not airworthy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.