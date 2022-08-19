×

National

Ramaphosa charters SAA plane as VIP fleet grounded

Kinshasa summit trip costs country millions thanks to unpaid fees, non-approved modifications on presidential jets

19 August 2022 - 16:07 ERIKA GIBSON

President Cyril Ramaphosa and at least 11 passengers travelled at huge cost on an SAA A340 jet to the Southern African Development Community summit in Kinshasa this week because none of the air force VIP fleet is serviceable.

This is partly because the air force has run behind in paying its subscription fees to the Jeppesen flight database, which effectively renders its aircraft not airworthy...

