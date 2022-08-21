Sabotage, fraud and corruption will kill investment, warns Operation Vulindlela’s Rudi Dicks
Reforms demonstrate that bold decisions to make the economy fit for purpose are being made, and they must be supported by all stakeholder
Nozizwe Zulu is an actress, puppeteer and voice-over artist.
Some economists say it would not be a big loss if finance minister Enoch Godongwana were to leave because of the sex scandal involving a masseuse at a luxury hotel in the Kruger National Park. The scandal comes at a critical time for him as he prepares to deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in October.
Miyelani Mkhabela, the founding director and CEO at Antswisa Transaction Advisory Services, said Godongwana’s first 12 months in office were a big disappointment...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sex scandal critical for Enoch Godongwana
Finance minister insists he will not leave his post
Some economists say it would not be a big loss if finance minister Enoch Godongwana were to leave because of the sex scandal involving a masseuse at a luxury hotel in the Kruger National Park. The scandal comes at a critical time for him as he prepares to deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in October.
Miyelani Mkhabela, the founding director and CEO at Antswisa Transaction Advisory Services, said Godongwana’s first 12 months in office were a big disappointment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.