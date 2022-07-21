JONNY STEINBERG: Minorities become what they fear when confronted with anger

The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
Mergers and acquisitions are likely to be smoother if audits of the companies are rigorous
In its scramble to find a solution to the energy crisis, SA must contend with a pandemic, war and ‘crazy’ prices
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Musk says 75% were sold in the second quarter because company wants extra cash on balance sheet
The move comes after May’s 50 bps hike, making these the two largest successive increases in more than five years
The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent
SuperSport goalkeeper signs up with the league champions for an undisclosed fee thought to be one of the biggest transfer deals of the PSL era
The Aston Martin F1 Team will feature the new wings on its livery at the French Grand Prix this weekend
In May 1878, in the British crown colony of Griqualand West, a group of two dozen Thlaping men stormed a shop belonging to a white man named Burgess and beat him to death. Burgess was the master of the local cattle pound; he was murdered in revenge for the property he had confiscated over the preceding year. Three months later another white man, Francis Thompson, was also attacked and killed. He had been taking vast amounts of firewood from the properties of his black neighbours despite a court order for him to desist.
In response to the two murders the administrator of Griqualand West, Owen Lanyon, declared the Thlaping to be in a state of rebellion, assembled a heavily armed force of white civilians and either killed or captured every leading Thlaping aristocrat, a swift and brutal decapitation of an entire society. The victors of this encounter wrote the history books, so to this day it is still remembered as the Griqualand West Rebellion, despite the fact that in its entir...
JONNY STEINBERG: Minorities become what they fear when confronted with anger
Most focused series of killings last July was by members of a racial group believing they were under attack
