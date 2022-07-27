LETTER: Protests are going to get worse — much worse

Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
There has been a series of protests and marches across our cities this past week, including the blockading of the Durban CBD and surrounding areas by angry taxi drivers and owners.
Much of the anger stems from ever-rising costs of food, fuel, electricity, transport and interest in a landscape devoid of opportunities or jobs.
It’s going to get worse, of course. Meanwhile, the president and his cabinet are silent and invisible. Unable and unwilling to speak, let alone do something to address the spiralling cost of living and the devastating hardship it means to millions of desperate people.
When they do speak, it’s meaningless gobbledygook that only reinforces how out of touch they are with the lives of their voters. Safely cosseted in comfortable taxpayer-provided homes, closely guarded around the clock with taxpayer-funded security, provided with free petrol, vehicles and the staff to drive them, they even have taxpayer-funded generators that remove any of the inconveniences and deep frustrations caused by Eskom's power cuts that roll across the rest of the nation. They are oblivious to, and ignorant of, the carnage all about them.
Along with all politicians across the country, they have survived the Covid-19 lockdown without having to take a single pay cut or forego even one month’s salary. Moreover, they can now also look forward to this year's 3% annual increase — backdated to April 2021.
Cyril the Silent, surrounded by his cabinet of charlatans, shysters and skebengas, like ANC cadres everywhere, are in for a nasty shock. Another insurrection, an uprising more devastating and far more shattering and ugly than anything seen in 2021, is already fomenting and bubbling just below the surface. It will not take much more to explode, and when it does it will be brutal.
Mark Lowe, Durban
