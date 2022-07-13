×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Sasria pays out 80% of claims related to 2021 unrest

The SA Special Risk Insurance Association says it has paid out R24bn so far in claims relating to the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

13 July 2022 - 15:21 Andries Mahlangu
An SANDF soldier patrols a looted mall In Alexandra, Joburg, July 2021. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
An SANDF soldier patrols a looted mall In Alexandra, Joburg, July 2021. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) said on Wednesday it had so far paid out R24bn in claims relating to the civil unrest that affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng a year ago.

The payout represented 80% of all claims lodged with the state-owned insurance company since the unrest, which at the time claimed more than 300 lives and cost the economy an estimated R50bn.

The state-owned insurance company said in a statement there were 6,800 outstanding claims with a total value of R7bn out of a total of 21,000.

Some of the remaining cases are complex as clients are still rebuilding, and in some cases they need to add the exact amount of the claim, Sasria said.

CEO Mpumi Tyikwe said the organisation was in a stable financial position, with enough capital required by the regulator.

Sasria covers specialised risks such as riots, terrorism, strikes and public disorder.

The civil unrest was sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma for refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry to answer to allegations of state capture, as required by the Constitutional Court ruling.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Sasria might have to rely more on government in future

Reinsurers increase their premiums sharply since the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
National
2 months ago

PETER TODD: Insurance industry has vital role in enabling meaningful transformation

The non-life insurance sector should step up and channel procurement spend towards black-owned SMEs
Opinion
3 months ago

State moves to set up holding company for certain parastatals

That will separate the state’s ownership functions from its policy-making and regulatory functions, and minimise the scope for political ...
National
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘Grave danger’ of financial grey-listing
Economy
2.
Economists take a gloomier view on GDP after ...
Economy
3.
Decrease in factory activity slowed in May
Economy
4.
Retail sales much less buoyant than expected
Economy
5.
Fitch Ratings holds SA at BB- with stable outlook
Economy

Related Articles

SA is becoming a risky business

Money & Investing

Sasria issues 10-day deadline for July riots claims

National

Special-risk insurer Sasria looks to potentially cap total payouts

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.