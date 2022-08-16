Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
In a move reminiscent of the erstwhile SA Railways Police, Transnet security officers have been empowered to make arrests and assist law enforcement agencies with investigations in a bid to curb criminality and theft of infrastructure that has cost the state-owned freight rail and logistics company more than R5bn over the past few years.
The railways police, which was established in the 1930s to police the country’s railways and harbours, was known to use brute force to quell lawlessness and protect railway infrastructure from theft and vandalism. The force was disbanded about 36 years ago, with its functions, members and assets transferred to the then SA Police, now the SA Police Service (SAPS)...
Justice minister empowers Transnet security with powers of arrest
Security officers will be allowed to make arrests, assist the NPA, search premises and people, and ensure suspects are charged correctly
