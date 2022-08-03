×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Transnet dumps employees involved in dodgy locomotives tender

BL Premium
03 August 2022 - 19:44 Bekezela Phakathi

State-owned freight, rail and logistics group Transnet says all employees who were involved in the company’s four controversial contracts for the acquisition of more than 1,000 locomotives have either resigned or been dismissed as it battles to restore credibility.

“All those responsible have left Transnet’s employment. Transnet dismissed three employees. Others involved have resigned,” Sandra Coetzee, Transnet chief legal officer, told MPs on Wednesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.