State-owned freight, rail and logistics group Transnet says all employees who were involved in the company’s four controversial contracts for the acquisition of more than 1,000 locomotives have either resigned or been dismissed as it battles to restore credibility.
“All those responsible have left Transnet’s employment. Transnet dismissed three employees. Others involved have resigned,” Sandra Coetzee, Transnet chief legal officer, told MPs on Wednesday...
Transnet dumps employees involved in dodgy locomotives tender
