National Ministers move to ease N3 blockade that has cost economy R300m Freight industry estimates the three-day standoff with drivers has cost the economy R300m

The government has again moved in to engage truck owners and their employees in a bid to stop the N3 blockade, which has been stifling business since Tuesday.

The three-day blockade of the crucial corridor connecting SA’s economic hubs of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is said by the road and freight industry to have cost the struggling economy about R300m...