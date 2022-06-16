Ministers move to ease N3 blockade that has cost economy R300m
Freight industry estimates the three-day standoff with drivers has cost the economy R300m
16 June 2022 - 13:48
UPDATED 16 June 2022 - 22:41
The government has again moved in to engage truck owners and their employees in a bid to stop the N3 blockade, which has been stifling business since Tuesday.
The three-day blockade of the crucial corridor connecting SA’s economic hubs of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is said by the road and freight industry to have cost the struggling economy about R300m...
