National

Transnet needs state help to support expansion and maintenance plans, says Derby

The rail-and-freight utility has been hit hard by vandalism of its infrastructure, as well as the floods that damaged the KwaZulu-Natal port

02 August 2022 - 19:08 Thando Maeko

State-owned freight-and-logistics company Transnet could soon join the long list of parastatals knocking on the government’s door for help

The utility’s CEO, Portia Derby, on Tuesday said the organisation required financial support from the state to support its rail expansion and maintenance plans...

