Banks step up their game in combating illicit wildlife trade

Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
Given the prospect of a new governing coalition taking the reins in 2024, they should get to work on formulating a stance
The state-owned ports operator is seeks private investment to expand Durban and Ngqura port facilities
The ruling party gathering hit by litigation and a breach of security allegedly leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags
The firm is looking to reduce volatility for investors, but adds that being listed on the JSE no longer enhances access to capital
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Group homes in on home deliveries trend and hopes to supply electricity to Eskom
GOP questions FBI’s actions after search warrant shows motive was possible Espionage Act violations
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
SA’s financial services firms have significantly stepped up efforts to identify financial flows linked to the illegal wildlife trade.
That is the view of Gerald Byleveld, head of financial compliance at Investec who also leads the illegal wildlife trade working group at the SA Anti-Money-Laundering Integrated Task Force (Samlit). In November 2021 Samlit released a report showing 86% of local financial firms that were surveyed had no systems in place to detect financial flows linked to the illegal wildlife trade...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Banks step up their game in combating illicit wildlife trade
Investigative efforts against suspected players in the industry are gaining momentum, says head of money-laundering working group
SA’s financial services firms have significantly stepped up efforts to identify financial flows linked to the illegal wildlife trade.
That is the view of Gerald Byleveld, head of financial compliance at Investec who also leads the illegal wildlife trade working group at the SA Anti-Money-Laundering Integrated Task Force (Samlit). In November 2021 Samlit released a report showing 86% of local financial firms that were surveyed had no systems in place to detect financial flows linked to the illegal wildlife trade...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.