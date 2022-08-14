×

Companies / Financial Services

Banks step up their game in combating illicit wildlife trade

Investigative efforts against suspected players in the industry are gaining momentum, says head of money-laundering working group

14 August 2022 - 17:26 Garth Theunissen

SA’s financial services firms have significantly stepped up efforts to identify financial flows linked to the illegal wildlife trade.

That is the view of Gerald Byleveld, head of financial compliance at Investec who also leads the illegal wildlife trade working group at the SA Anti-Money-Laundering Integrated Task Force (Samlit). In November 2021 Samlit released a report showing 86% of local financial firms that were surveyed had no systems in place to detect financial flows linked to the illegal wildlife trade...

