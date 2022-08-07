Nxesi expects lifestyle audits of public servants to accelerate

JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
Public Investment Corporation’s R1.6bn would have helped a good few businesses in SA
Effect on struggling households expected to be short term, according to agricultural economist
This week will also see the launch of a new plan to fix potholes on the country’s roads
The airline has been in business rescue since July 2021
The reforms under way will attract much private investment, says minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Catastrophe ‘miraculously avoided’, plant’s operator says, after Russian shells landed near spent nuclear fuel, ‘but miracles can’t last forever’
Trainer will be joining Terrance Millard, Syd Laird and Mike de Kock when accepting the championship trophy
The vehicle is available in a single model boasting top features, enhanced mechanicals and a refined drive
The lifestyle audits of public servants have been taking place slowly as the capacity to carry them out has to be built up first, acting minister of public service & administration Thulas Nxesi said in parliament last week.
He expects the pace to increase as the training has now been done...
