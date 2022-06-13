National Eskom offers workers up to 5.3% in wage increases The offer was made to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA, the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity B L Premium

Eskom, saddled with about R392bn in debt, has offered unions wage increases of 4%-5.3% — in line with the Reserve Bank’s inflation target range of 3%-6% — for its nearly 30,000 employees in the bargaining unit.

In a document seen by Business Day on Monday, Eskom is offering a one-year pay hike deal for increases of 5.3%, 4.5% and 4% for its 28,374 employees in the bargaining unit, a platform where the employer and unions discuss and agree on wages and other conditions of employment. Employees in the bargaining unit are spread across different salary scales...