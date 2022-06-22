Talks deadlock after Eskom management ‘declares dispute and stages walkout’
22 June 2022 - 14:48
UPDATED 22 June 2022 - 19:36
Unions negotiating for higher wages at struggling power utility Eskom are set to meet to chart a way forward after talks between labour and the employer reached a deadlock.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) accused Eskom of refusing to be held to account, saying the utility’s management walked out of wage talks after declaring a dispute on Tuesday...
