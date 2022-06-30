National Public works and SIU join forces to fight corruption in the construction sector The intervention aims to bring credibility to the Infrastructure Investment Plan B L Premium

Putting effective systems in place to detect and prevent rampant corruption will help SA to regain the confidence of investors and society, public works minister Patricia de Lille said as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) proceeds to recover R1.3bn from irregularly awarded public works contracts.

Stakeholders in the infrastructure-built environment convened on Thursday to throw their weight behind the Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum (IBACF) in a bid to bring a greater level of transparency and credibility to the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment Plan...