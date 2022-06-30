Public works and SIU join forces to fight corruption in the construction sector
The intervention aims to bring credibility to the Infrastructure Investment Plan
30 June 2022 - 17:49
Putting effective systems in place to detect and prevent rampant corruption will help SA to regain the confidence of investors and society, public works minister Patricia de Lille said as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) proceeds to recover R1.3bn from irregularly awarded public works contracts.
Stakeholders in the infrastructure-built environment convened on Thursday to throw their weight behind the Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum (IBACF) in a bid to bring a greater level of transparency and credibility to the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment Plan...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now