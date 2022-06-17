Zondo has not delivered state capture report yet
Presidency says commission secretariat has ‘not confirmed the time and date of delivery’
17 June 2022 - 11:55
The presidency has not received the final sections of the report from the state capture inquiry, it said on Friday morning.
The final instalment was, by court order, meant to be delivered by June 15. On Wednesday the presidency said that it would be publicly released on Friday morning.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the commission secretariat had “not confirmed the time and date of delivery”.
“However, the presidency has been assured the report will be released soon.”
The inquiry was chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo.
