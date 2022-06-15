ANC MPs reject bills seeking more oversight for MPs on Treasury decisions
Treasury supports principle of extended oversight, but prefers instructions issued in terms of the Public Finance Management Act rather than amendments to the act
15 June 2022 - 15:02
ANC MPs’s finance committee rejected two DA-proposed bills that sought to strengthen parliamentary oversight and transparency regarding National Treasury decisions.
Treasury indicated it agreed in principle with the two bills, but said their provisions could be included in instructions to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) that could be issued by August this year, rather than seeking amendments to the act...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now