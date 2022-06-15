National ANC MPs reject bills seeking more oversight for MPs on Treasury decisions Treasury supports principle of extended oversight, but prefers instructions issued in terms of the Public Finance Management Act rather than amendments to the act B L Premium

ANC MPs’s finance committee rejected two DA-proposed bills that sought to strengthen parliamentary oversight and transparency regarding National Treasury decisions.

Treasury indicated it agreed in principle with the two bills, but said their provisions could be included in instructions to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) that could be issued by August this year, rather than seeking amendments to the act...