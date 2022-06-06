×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Doesn’t seem Ramaphosa is invested in a cashless society

Keeping large amounts of cash is often associated with bribery, corruption and money laundering, especially in SA

06 June 2022 - 12:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS

While the world is moving to a cashless society to make people's lives easier and improve security, the opposite seems to be happening in SA. The president sells a few buffalo and ends up with a stash of dollars at his farmhouse, which is allegedly stolen.

Keeping large amounts of cash is often associated with bribery, corruption and money laundering, especially in SA. The president is going to have a hard time explaining this to the electorate, and the law is against him in many repects.

However which way Cyril Ramaphosa spins this, it’s not going to be easy for him. 

James McWilliams
Via email

