LETTER: Doesn’t seem Ramaphosa is invested in a cashless society

While the world is moving to a cashless society to make people's lives easier and improve security, the opposite seems to be happening in SA. The president sells a few buffalo and ends up with a stash of dollars at his farmhouse, which is allegedly stolen.

Keeping large amounts of cash is often associated with bribery, corruption and money laundering, especially in SA. The president is going to have a hard time explaining this to the electorate, and the law is against him in many repects.

However which way Cyril Ramaphosa spins this, it’s not going to be easy for him.

James McWilliams

Via email

