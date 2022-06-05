National Unfair to penalise airlines for not providing cheap tickets, says aviation body Carriers are subject to the economic law of supply and demand, like all other businesses B L Premium

A local aviation industry body, which represents all big carriers in SA and the region, says it would be unreasonable and unfair for the competition authority to penalise airlines for failing to provide cheap tickets.

“The rules of supply and demand, as well as the checks and balances to promote fair competition apply to all SA airlines, just as they do to any other local business,” Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, told Business Day at the weekend...