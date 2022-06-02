National Competition Commission on alert for price gouging after Comair suspension Watchdog is monitoring airline ticket prices in SA after Comair suspends operations due to a liquidity crunch B L Premium

SA’s competition authority said on Thursday it was monitoring airline ticket prices after Comair suspended operations this week due to a liquidity crunch, sparking fears that the remaining airlines could take advantage of reduced supply and hike fares.

The Competition Commission — a key statutory body mandated to investigate abuse of dominant positions and mergers in order to achieve equity and efficiency in the economy — said it had met with airlines Lyft, FlySafair, Airlink and SAA amid concerns that the move by Comair to halt operations could lead to a spike in airline ticket prices...