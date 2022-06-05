Comair faces tough rebuilding task after second grounding in two months
Airline in talks to secure funding after being grounded for the second time in just over two months but there’s no certainty when it will take to the skies again
05 June 2022 - 08:41
The second grounding of Comair in just over two months — this time because of funding issues — is a body blow for the operator of Kulula.com and British Airways in SA, which now faces a tough task to regain public confidence.
Comair on Tuesday evening suspended all BA and kulula.com (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/84FkC3lr4nFxYDRGHg88PS?domain=kulula.com) flights as it seeks to secure additional funding. In March, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended the company’s Air Operator Certificate for five days over safety concerns. ..
