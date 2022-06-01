National Decision on Cradock Four prosecutions will be made soon, says Shamila Batohi NPA is making significant progress on investigations into apartheid-era crimes, parliament told B L Premium

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has made significant progress in its investigations into apartheid-era crimes referred by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), with decisions on 10 cases imminent.

These include the four Cradock activists killed by the security police in 1985. Decisions taken could be either to open an inquest, launch a prosecution or close the case...