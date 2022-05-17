NPA and SIU get more funds to deal with graft
Additional budget allocations for National Prosecuting Authority and Special Investigating Unit will help bring more cases of corruption to book
17 May 2022 - 19:41
Two of SA’s corruption fighting institutions have received a boost to their operations after receiving bigger budgets.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been allocated R4.9bn for the 2022/2023 financial year, an increase of R374m from a year earlier, while the Special Investigating Unit will receive R452m, up from R438m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now