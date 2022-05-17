National NPA and SIU get more funds to deal with graft Additional budget allocations for National Prosecuting Authority and Special Investigating Unit will help bring more cases of corruption to book B L Premium

Two of SA’s corruption fighting institutions have received a boost to their operations after receiving bigger budgets.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been allocated R4.9bn for the 2022/2023 financial year, an increase of R374m from a year earlier, while the Special Investigating Unit will receive R452m, up from R438m...