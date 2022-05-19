NPA in budget bind for state capture cases
The prosecuting authority estimates it will need an additional R2.25bn over the next three years if it is to successfully prosecute state capture cases. In the meantime, it should ‘play smart’ and ‘pick its battles’
19 May 2022 - 05:00
One Friday afternoon in October 2015, Duduzane Zuma — the son of then president Jacob Zuma — took deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas to a private meeting at the Gupta brothers’ home in Saxonwold, Joburg.
Once there, Jonas told the commission of inquiry into state capture, Rajesh Gupta offered him R600m to accept a promotion and displace finance minister Nhlanhla Nene...
