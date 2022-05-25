Gupta associates accused in Optimum fraud case granted R20,000 bail
Former department of mineral resources & energy deputy director-general Joel Raphela was rushed to hospital from court on Wednesday after he was arrested earlier with two Gupta associates.
Also arrested were Gupta family associates ex-Tegeta Exploration and Resources director Ronica Ragavan and former trustee of Optimum Coal Mine Pushpaveni Govender in connection with a R107.5m mine rehabilitation project...
