National Gupta associates accused in Optimum fraud case granted R20,000 bail

Former department of mineral resources & energy deputy director-general Joel Raphela was rushed to hospital from court on Wednesday after he was arrested earlier with two Gupta associates.

Also arrested were Gupta family associates ex-Tegeta Exploration and Resources director Ronica Ragavan and former trustee of Optimum Coal Mine Pushpaveni Govender in connection with a R107.5m mine rehabilitation project...