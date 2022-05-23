National Sars tables revised final offer of R500m to unions The package is a shift in stance for SA Revenue Service as it tries to avoid a strike this week B L Premium

The SA Revenue Service (Sars), one of the government agencies in the middle of recovering from the state capture project, has offered R500m in pay increases and one-off bonuses as it seeks to avert a work stoppage that could affect tax collection.

In a confidential document addressed to the Public Servants Association (PSA) and National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and dated May 22 — which required a password to open and which Business Day has seen — Sars offered the unions R70m to fund salary increases. It said R430m will be doled out as a one-off gratuity payment for the 2021/ 2022 fiscal year...