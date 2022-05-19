National Government pumps in cash to reinforce SA’s weather forecasting abilities The government is allocating R100m to the SA Weather Service to ensure its ability to issue early warnings remains ‘state of the art’ B L Premium

The government is allocating the SA Weather Service (SAWS) R100m as it scrambles to ensure that the country’s ability to predict and issue early warnings for severe weather events remains “state of the art”.

There have been concerns raised about SAWS’ forecasting capabilities weakening due to funding constraints, vandalism of equipment and the loss of rainfall observation stations, meaning the country could struggle to predict and issue early warnings for severe weather events such as the heavy rains and flooding that devastated KwaZulu-Natal in April...