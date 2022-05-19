Government pumps in cash to reinforce SA’s weather forecasting abilities
The government is allocating R100m to the SA Weather Service to ensure its ability to issue early warnings remains ‘state of the art’
19 May 2022 - 15:10
The government is allocating the SA Weather Service (SAWS) R100m as it scrambles to ensure that the country’s ability to predict and issue early warnings for severe weather events remains “state of the art”.
There have been concerns raised about SAWS’ forecasting capabilities weakening due to funding constraints, vandalism of equipment and the loss of rainfall observation stations, meaning the country could struggle to predict and issue early warnings for severe weather events such as the heavy rains and flooding that devastated KwaZulu-Natal in April...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now