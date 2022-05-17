FORECASTING
Weather service defends quality of its work despite headwinds
17 May 2022 - 05:09
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has defended the accuracy of weather and disaster risk forecasting, saying financial constraints, vandalism of equipment and the loss of rainfall observation stations have had little effect on the quality of its work.
Responding to an article published by Business Day on Monday, CEO Ishaam Abader said it was true that the SAWS had lost many manual rainfall stations and that it was facing financial and capacity constraints...
