Zondo inherits a dilapidated court system of dodgy phones and broken windows
System needs overhaul, says Dennis Davis
09 May 2022 - 05:09
SA’s courts are in a sorry state, with many judicial officers struggling to secure the most basic of tools for their trade, such as access to literature and a working internet.
This is the gist of the feedback from officials of the office of the chief justice (OCJ) during a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting last week. MPs who quizzed them concluded that rehabilitating the courts must be among the top priorities for recently appointed chief justice Raymond Zondo...
