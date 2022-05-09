National Zondo inherits a dilapidated court system of dodgy phones and broken windows System needs overhaul, says Dennis Davis B L Premium

SA’s courts are in a sorry state, with many judicial officers struggling to secure the most basic of tools for their trade, such as access to literature and a working internet.

This is the gist of the feedback from officials of the office of the chief justice (OCJ) during a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting last week. MPs who quizzed them concluded that rehabilitating the courts must be among the top priorities for recently appointed chief justice Raymond Zondo...