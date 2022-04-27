‘Serious challenges’ with state capture report drafts led to delay, says Zondo
27 April 2022 - 21:42
Chief justice Raymond Zondo’s penultimate state capture inquiry report, which is overdue, will be his most comprehensive yet. But issues with drafts led to a five-week delay in its finalisation.
Zondo has told the high court that topics in the upcoming bundle presented “serious challenges”, with the jurist so dissatisfied with the drafts that he revised them. “They have taken us about five weeks more than what I thought they would take us,” he wrote. ..
