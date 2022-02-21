National Gauteng premier vows to be blind to city hall party banners We will rebuild our province brick by brick with all mayors, David Makhura says B L Premium

After losing three big metros in 2021’s local government elections, Gauteng premier David Makhura has pledged to put party politics aside and work with all the mayors of the province’s 11 municipalities to tackle service delivery backlogs and invest in infrastructure development.

“Service delivery, as we speak, especially infrastructure, has collapsed in many parts of Gauteng. It’s the truth,” Makhura said, during his state of the province address at the Brixton multipurpose centre in Johannesburg on Monday...