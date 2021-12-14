National Gauteng metro mayors appoint their long-awaited committees Tshwane mayor Randall Williams becomes the third DA mayor in the province to name his MMCs

Gauteng’s three metro municipalities finally have political heads for portfolios in their councils after the newly elected DA mayors appointed their long-awaited members of the mayoral committees (MMCs).

On Tuesday, Tshwane mayor Randall Williams unveiled his mayoral committee, which includes the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) with two seats and ActionSA with three seats. Williams said the DA had worked hard over the last few weeks to craft a coalition government that ensures “we put our residents first”...