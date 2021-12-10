National SPECIAL VISAS Clock is ticking for Zimbabweans to replace visas as jobs, bank accounts at risk Thousands of Zimbabweans face losing access to key services in three weeks’ time due to home affairs directive B L Premium

It may already be too late for thousands of Zimbabweans who face losing access to key services in three weeks’ time, despite the government saying they have a 12-month period from December 31 to replace special visas, which have enabled them to live, work and study in SA legally.

That is because of the wording of a directive from the home affairs department, which may lead to the 200,000 holders of the visas being blocked from accessing bank accounts and other services unless they can show they have already applied for “mainstream” alternatives...