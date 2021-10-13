National Demawusa threatens to resume Metrobus strike ahead of elections Democratic Municipal Workers Union of SA says it is engaging with members with a view to resume the strike ahead of the municipal elections B L Premium

The Democratic Municipal Workers Union of SA (Demawusa), which suspended its protracted wage strike at Metrobus bus a few months ago, said on Wednesday it was engaging with its members with a view to resume it ahead of the municipal elections on November 1.

If the industrial action resumes, it could render those who rely on the municipal bus service unable to get to their voting stations to cast their ballots...