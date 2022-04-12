National Eskom opens bidding to add more renewable energy B L Premium

The procurement of additional power generation capacity by Eskom is slowly gaining momentum. About 8,000MW could be added to the grid between now and 2025 “if all goes to plan”, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said on Tuesday.

This would go a long way towards plugging the generation shortfall at the state-owned power utility estimated at 4,000MW-6,000MW. It would also allow Eskom to end load-shedding and to fully implement a maintenance programme on its ageing fleet of coal-fired power stations...