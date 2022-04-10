Business Renewable energy plan picks up steam New bid launched for 2,600MW of independent producer power B L Premium

The next round of renewable energy procurement is a crucial step to get further significant green energy supply onto the grid quickly and reduce reliance on Eskom's ageing coal-fired power stations.

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe this week launched bid window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement (REIPPP) programme, saying 2,600MW of power would be procured in addition to bid window 5, which will reach financial close at the end of April. ..