SA must speed up energy transition or risk losing export markets, says economist
11 April 2022 - 20:13
SA cannot afford to go at its own pace in the transition towards cleaner energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).
The implementation of regulations by the EU that will penalise exporters from high-emissions countries through the introduction of carbon border taxes could soon pose a significant barrier to trade for SA businesses that rely on coal-fired electricity...
