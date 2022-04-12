×

National

Load-shedding continues on Tuesday

Power cuts expected throughout the rest of the week

12 April 2022 - 09:15 Nico Gous

Stage 2 load-shedding will continue on Tuesday from 5pm until 5am on Wednesday because of a continued shortage of generation capacity.

This pattern is expected to continue throughout the rest of the week and load-shedding could be ramped up if generation capacity continues to deteriorate, Eskom said on Tuesday...

