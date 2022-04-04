UN CLIMATE REPORT
UN chief warns that investing in new fossil fuels infrastructure is madness
New scientific report says world will have to cut global emissions by 45% before the end of this decade to keep global warming within the ‘manageable’ range
04 April 2022 - 23:01
As SA prepares to add more fossil fuel-generated electricity to its energy supply, the UN issued a stark warning, saying that countries are running out of time to cut emissions and prevent the planet from becoming uninhabitable.
The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released on Monday should serve as another warning to doubters in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, most notably minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, a champion for the coal and gas industries who often seeks to underplay plans to move to renewable energy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now