EU targets disposable fashion, tech products to curb waste

The European Union plans to ensure that products from handbags to laptops and mobile phones are more durable, in a bid to curb the environmental damage caused by their limited lifespans.

Under the “Circular Economy Package” put forward by the European Commission this week, companies will have to show that the products they sell within the EU last longer and can be more easily repaired and recycled...