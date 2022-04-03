EU targets disposable fashion, tech products to curb waste
03 April 2022 - 07:45
The European Union plans to ensure that products from handbags to laptops and mobile phones are more durable, in a bid to curb the environmental damage caused by their limited lifespans.
Under the “Circular Economy Package” put forward by the European Commission this week, companies will have to show that the products they sell within the EU last longer and can be more easily repaired and recycled...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now