Business Renewables red tape frustrates mines As they set about laying in their own power supply, mining houses say minerals department still a 'bureaucratic nightmare'

When the government lifted the licensing threshold for self-generation power projects from 1MW to 100MW, making it possible to generate energy from renewables including wind and solar without an onerous licensing process, there was widespread positivity about structural reforms.

But Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council SA, is not convinced there is urgency in removing red tape in allocating licences to renewable energy projects. ..