Magashule to face music in asbestos corruption trial High court dismisses interlocutory applications of suspended ANC secretary-general and others

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has failed in a court bid to stop the corruption case against him, meaning he remains politically sidelined ahead of the ANC’s national elective conference in December.

Magashule and four others, including controversial businessperson Edwin Sodi and his business Blackhead Consulting, have lost their interlocutory applications in the high court in the Free State. The applications, which were geared at unravelling the main asbestos corruption case, have failed...