Mahumapelo to meet Pandor about interdict against R50m aid to Cuba
Parliament's international relations committee will meet minister Naledi Pandor on Friday
23 March 2022 - 17:25
Chair of parliament’s committee on international relations, Supra Mahumapelo. says future “progressive” aid work is in jeopardy after an urgent interdict against SA’s R50m donation to Cuba.
The North Gauteng High Court granted an urgent interdict against the donation, in a case brought by lobby group AfriForum. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now