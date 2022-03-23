National Mahumapelo to meet Pandor about interdict against R50m aid to Cuba Parliament's international relations committee will meet minister Naledi Pandor on Friday B L Premium

Chair of parliament’s committee on international relations, Supra Mahumapelo. says future “progressive” aid work is in jeopardy after an urgent interdict against SA’s R50m donation to Cuba.

The North Gauteng High Court granted an urgent interdict against the donation, in a case brought by lobby group AfriForum. ..