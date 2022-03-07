National Pandor says R50m donation to Cuba is in context of friendship Minister cites historical links and how the island nation has previously assisted SA B L Premium

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor on Monday justified the controversial R50m donation to Cuba, saying the cash gift is in the context of reciprocity and historical friendship.

“SA responded to [Cuba’s] call for humanitarian assistance in the context of reciprocity and its historical friendship and solidarity with Cuba which was cemented though Cuba’s sacrifices during our struggle for freedom,” Pandor said in a written reply to a question from the DA ...