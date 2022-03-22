Mboweni and Pandor at centre of R50m donation to Cuba, court hears
22 March 2022 - 20:11
It was former finance minister Tito Mboweni who proposed that SA financially support Cuba with long-term aid in light of “testy relations” with the US, court documents show.
His proposal that SA’s cabinet should help Cuba with annual aid over several years emerged in a letter raised in a court case about a R50m donation from SA to Cuba...
