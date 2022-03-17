Official recognition for new Zulu king welcomed

The official recognition of Prince Misuzulu Zulu as the Zulu Monarch by President Cyril Ramaphosa has been widely welcomed in KwaZulu-Natal, after months of turmoil around the succession battle for who should take over the sovereign reign of the Zulu Royal Household.

In terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, Ramaphosa recognised “King-Elect Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu as King of AmaZulu Kingship”, on Wednesday. That followed the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu in March 2021, the father of Misuzulu, and the subsequent death of his mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, a month later.

Ramaphosa said: “The assumption of the throne by His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu is a moment of great significance in the proud and distinguished history of AmaZulu. His Majesty is the successor to a long line of revered monarchs, who fought with great courage and determination for the welfare and security of their people. I join all the people of SA in wishing His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu a long and prosperous reign.”

Premier Sihle Zikalala said: “This decision will bring stability and certainty regarding the Zulu throne. The Zulu kingdom occupies a special place within the global community because of the heroic deeds of a successions of kings who fought valiantly for the restoration of the dignity of the African people,” he added.

For nearly a year the royal family was embroiled in a legal battle over the royal succession, with three factions contesting for the position of king. The matter spilt into the den of official politics with the IFP and NFP backing Prince Misuzulu and often lashing out the ANC and provincial government for not recognising him.

Matters came to a head in February when Prince Misuzulu was not allowed to deliver the opening speech at the state of the province address and his regiment, amabuthu, disrupted Zikalala’s address to allow the Prince Misuzulu to take his seat at the event.

Early in March, the Pietermaritzburg high court ruled that Misuzulu was the rightful heir to the throne. This week, the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs also tried to get the factions to unite. That was after a panel probed the conflict and presented a report to Ramaphosa.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said: “ We are looking forward to the KwaZulu-Natal and national government to provide the necessary support for the upcoming coronation and allow the king to use the necessary state resources to execute his duties.”

Secretary-General Canaan Mdletshe of the National Freedom Party (NFP) said they were grateful that Ramaphosa had taken the decision to recognise Misuzulu as “the rightful king of the Zulu Nation”.

DA leader Francois Rodgers also welcomed Ramaphosa’s recognition of the Zulu Monarch. “We would like to extend our well wishes to the Zulu monarch as he prepares for the formal coronation as the Zulu king. The DA reaffirms its full support to the monarch and hopes that the coronation of the king is held without any further delays by the provincial government,” he added .

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who will soon lead a team to formally meet with the new king, welcomed the decision.

“As the only metro in his kingdom, we would want to assure him that we are ready to support all his initiatives that would improve the well-being of his subjects,” said Kaunda.